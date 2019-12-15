|
|
Craig Poindexter ARLINGTON--Craig Poindexter passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Arlington, Texas, at the age of 88. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, First Presbyterian Church, Arlington. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas, 512- 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com. MEMORIALS: NeuroFitnessFoundation.org, , Troop 68 Alumni Association. Craig was born July 2, 1931, to Cary Allen Poindexter and Clifford Mae Craig in San Antonio, Texas. He grew up in Crystal City and Austin, Texas. After a brief attempt at college, he joined the Navy and served in the Korean War as a radio operator. Upon returning to the states, he married his high school sweetheart, Julia Ann Hagood, on May 30, 1953. They remained stubbornly devoted to each other for the next 64 years. He attributed his success in life to his time in the Navy and their marriage, beginning with his return to study at the University of Texas at Austin, culminating in receiving his M.D. from UTMB Galveston. After a couple of years as a general practitioner, he went on to specialize in orthopedic surgery, practicing in Arlington from 1967 to 2000. Despite a very busy practice, we often teased him that being a doctor was his "side job" because he was so active with volunteer work in other organizations. He started as scoutmaster of his sons' troop in 1973 and didn't retire from this position for 40 years! On top of that, he also coached his kids' soccer teams. His medical office became a source for recruiting volunteers or participants for his troop and teams. Craig was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his brother, Allan Poindexter. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Allan Poindexter of Arlington, Texas, Mark Poindexter (and Heather Kretzschmar) of Austin, Texas, Cindy Tarver (and Bill) of Friendswood, Texas; grandchildren, Laura and Matthew Tarver; as well as adopted grandchildren, Brian and Phillip Fratto, and their children. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law, Peggy Poindexter; half sister, Larissa Poindexter; half brother, Powell Poindexter; nieces; nephews; in-laws; and the many others that he and Judy adopted into their hearts along the way. WEED-CORLEY-FISH FUNERAL HOME Austin, 512-452-8811 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019