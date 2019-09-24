|
Craig Spencer BEDFORD--Craig Spencer passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery, with Craig's cousin, Reverend Larry Spencer, to officiate. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Glenview Church, with Pastor Mike Hardaway to officiate, and with assistance from Brother Gene Wilson. Following the services, the family asks that you join them in fellowship and celebration for lunch at the church. Don't bring anything but yourselves, he loved a party. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Craig was born May 30, 1948, in Midland, Texas. A great deal of Craig's life was spent with the Boy Scouts of America where he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. With the scouts, he discovered his love for traveling. Craig graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in advertising and later received a BBA in accounting from Texas Wesleyan University. He worked in the family accounting business, Carter Bookkeeping, for 40 years. Craig enjoyed playing bridge and obtained the rank of Life Master. He was a longtime member of Lions Club International where he served in many capacities, including district governor and state treasurer. He was a progressive Melvin Jones Fellow, Jack Weich Fellow, Jack Harris Fellow, and a Helen Keller Fellow. He was a charter member of the Fort Worth Trinity Lions Club where he served as president 11 times. Craig was a 30-year member of Glenview Baptist Church, where he served as church treasurer. He was a longtime member of the Answer class and formed a close bond with all of his church friends. Craig's greatest joys in life were being a Brother in Christ, husband to Darbe, dad to Jennifer and Cody, and a proud "Grampsie" to Audrey, Caroline, and Spencer. Travel was very important to Craig and Darbe. He traveled to all 50 states and many countries. Family gatherings were also very important. He never missed a time to fellowship with his family, including the Annual Kissin Kuzins reunion. Craig will be missed on earth, but he took comfort that we would one day all be together again in eternal glory. He would love to see you there, admission is free, you need only ask for inclusion. Craig was preceded in death by his son, Cody Tanner Spencer; and his parents, Rodney "Doc" Spencer and Nanette Tanner Spencer. SURVIVORS: Craig is survived by his wife, Darbe; daughter, Jennifer (Darren); he will be lovingly missed by his grandchildren, Audrey, Caroline and Spencer; and he leaves behind a sister, Karla (Neil); and brother, Jett (Amy).
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019