Craigory D. Adams
March 3, 1962 - November 3, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Craigory D. Adams entered rest November 3, 2020.
Funeral: 11 AM Wednesday, November 11. 2020 at historic Baker Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 1-5 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his twin, Gregory Adams, mother, Jeanette Adams and sister, Lillian Easter.
Survivors: Father, Early Adams; siblings, Ronnie Adams (Rose), Stacy Adams (Vivian), Sandra McCollum, Rastreva Dotsey, Rastonya Lee, Rashawna Dotsey and Ras Dotsey; birth mother, Thelma Dotsey.