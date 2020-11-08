1/1
Craigory D. Adams
1962 - 2020
Craigory D. Adams
March 3, 1962 - November 3, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Craigory D. Adams entered rest November 3, 2020.
Funeral: 11 AM Wednesday, November 11. 2020 at historic Baker Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 1-5 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his twin, Gregory Adams, mother, Jeanette Adams and sister, Lillian Easter.
Survivors: Father, Early Adams; siblings, Ronnie Adams (Rose), Stacy Adams (Vivian), Sandra McCollum, Rastreva Dotsey, Rastonya Lee, Rashawna Dotsey and Ras Dotsey; birth mother, Thelma Dotsey.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
NOV
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
