Cristela Hernandez Byrnside FORT WORTH--Cristela Hernandez Byrnside, 62, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, due to heart failure. Cristela was born Sept. 2, 1957, in Weslaco, Texas, to Nicacio and Lidia Hernandez. She was married to her friend and soulmate, Johnny Byrnside, who preceded her in death in 2017. She was a homemaker and a graduate of Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School. Cristela was a beloved and beautiful daughter, sister, aunt and friend to all that knew her. She was the light in the darkness, with a special personality. She loved spending quality time with family, friends and her two dogs, Lil'bit and Princess. Cristela never complained about her illnesses. She always had a smile on her face and was willing to do anything for anyone. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. SURVIVORS: Survived by her mother, Lidia Flores; brothers, Nicacio Jr. and Ruben Hernandez; sisters, Cristina Soriano and Anna Cruz; in-laws, Delores Hicks, Sandra Post, Bonnie and Tuffy Fields, and Pam Hollis; good friend and mother-in-law, Sarah Byrnside; stepchildren, Nicholas and Joshua; great-grandson, Ty Byrnside; six nephews; a niece; 10 great-nephews and nieces; and a host of extended family members and friends. MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL Greenwood Cremation Society 2301 N Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111, 817-831-0511 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020