Crystal Arroyo FORT WORTH--Crystal Arroyo, 34, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 after a yearlong battle with sarcoma. VISITATION: Crystal's visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home. Burial follows at Laurel Land on Crowley Road. Crystal was born in Fort Worth, Texas, and graduated from Trimble Tech High School. She was a surgical assistant for an oral surgeon and loved her job. Crystal was attending Heights Church in Cleburne, Texas. She loved working out, watching her son's sports activities, and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her selflessness, devotion to her boys and those she loved, her sense of humor and her love of cooking. SURVIVORS: Crystal is survived by her boys, Xavier and Nathaniel Martinez; her mother and stepfather, Gloria and Emilio Rivera Jr.; her father and stepmother, Hector and Alicia Arroyo; brother, Emilio Rivera II; sisters, Rebecca Rivera, Rachel Rivera and Rosie Arroyo; best friend, Amanda Christman; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.