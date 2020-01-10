|
Crystal Elaine Pointer FORT WORTH -- Crystal Elaine Pointer, age 73, passed away January 7, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was born May 29, 1946 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to Lee Edwin Wright and Mary Alice Farrow Wright, but spent most of her life in Fort Worth. She married James Preston Pointer, Sr. in 1974, and they were together for 45 years. She loved flowers, plants and her dogs, but most of all she loved her family which always came first. She was a long time resident of the TCU area, and longtime member of ASPCA and World Wildlife Federation. She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Mary Kimbro and sister Alice Sutton. SURVIVORS: Her husband, James Pointer, Sr.; Three sons, Robert Wright and wife, Kathy of San Antonio, James Pointer, Jr. of Fort Worth, Thomas Pointer and wife, Karen of San Antonio; One daughter, Vickie and husband, Eric Sotomayor of Fort Worth; Five grandchildren, Brittanie McCracken, Alyssa Pointer, Jacob Sotomayor, Matthew Sotomayor, and Caleb Sotomayor. She is also survived by her sister, Francis Sessums; and brother, Robert Kimbro.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020