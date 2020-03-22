Home

Cuethen Ray Crabb BURLESON--Cuethen Ray Crabb, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home in Burleson. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1 p.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra Copeland Crabb. SURVIVORS: Sons, Michael (Cindy), Bobby (Mary); daughters, Rebecca (Paul) and Lynda (Jeff). He also leaves six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry and Johnny; and sisters, Brenda and Norma.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020
