Curtis Carrigan FORT WORTH -- Mr. Curtis Carrigan, 58, transitioned from time into eternity on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Rising Star Church of God in Christ, 3909 Reed Street; You may visit Mr. Carrigan from Noon to 5 p.m., Friday in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life; and the family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m., at the church. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are: His Beloved Wife of 37 years, Mrs. Debra Carrigan; his children, Alisha Carrigan-Grimes (James) and Justin Carrigan (Astrid); 9 Sisters; 4 Brothers; 6 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019