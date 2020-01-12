|
Curtis Charles Moore COLLEYVILLE--Curtis Charles Moore, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at North Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6955 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76180. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. Curtis was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Stockton, Calif., to Fermon and Nina Ruth Sands Moore. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1963. On Dec. 19, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Julienne Abdouch, and they spent 55 married years together. Curtis was a longtime member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Fermon and Nina. SURVIVORS: Wife, Julienne; daughter, Christi Lewis and husband, Mark; son, Curt Jr. and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Kalie Lewis, Cade Moore, Halee Moore and Tanner Lewis; sister, Sherian Del Toro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020