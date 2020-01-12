Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Charles Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Charles Moore Obituary
Curtis Charles Moore COLLEYVILLE--Curtis Charles Moore, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at North Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6955 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76180. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday prior to the service. Curtis was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Stockton, Calif., to Fermon and Nina Ruth Sands Moore. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1963. On Dec. 19, 1964, he married his high school sweetheart, Julienne Abdouch, and they spent 55 married years together. Curtis was a longtime member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Fermon and Nina. SURVIVORS: Wife, Julienne; daughter, Christi Lewis and husband, Mark; son, Curt Jr. and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Kalie Lewis, Cade Moore, Halee Moore and Tanner Lewis; sister, Sherian Del Toro; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -