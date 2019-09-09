|
Curtis Dean Kornegay FORT WORTH--Curtis Dean Kornegay, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, from Alzheimer's. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale, Texas. Interment following the service in Forest Grove Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forest Grove Christian Church, 8902 S US Highway 77, Rockdale, TX 76567; or Chuck Silcox Animal Shelter, 4900 Martin, Fort Worth, TX 76119; or the . He was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Chriesman, Texas, to Leonard Oliver and Rose Alice Buffington Kornegay. He married Bille Jean McCoy on Aug. 14, 1953. He was a staff sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Texas A&M in 1956. Curtis was an electronics engineering design specialist at General Dynamics (now Lockheed Martin) for 38 years. He loved his family and especially loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed ranching and his cattle, astronomy, and working in his garage. He was inventive at problem solving, could fix anything and was generous with helping others. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Billie; son, Eddy Kornegay; daughter, Kathy (Ken) Chruscielski; grandchildren, Curtis "Trey" Kornegay III, Rachel Chruscielski (Johnathan) Ladner, Jessie Chruscielski, and Daniel Chruscielski; sister, Linda Kornegay Hill; many cousins, friends and relatives; and his cat, Phil. PHILLIPS & LUCKEY FUNERAL HOME Rockdale, 512-446-5454 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 9, 2019