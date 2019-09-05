Home

Services
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
2951 Evans Ave
View Map
Curtis Gale Toombs Obituary
Curtis Gale Toombs FORT WORTH--Curtis G. Toombs, 66, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave. Burial: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: The Family will receive friends 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are his beloved wife, Mrs. Sandra Toombs; his mother, Martha M. Toombs; his children, Brandon Toombs and Micheal Toombs; his grandson, Elyon Toombs; his sisters, Carol Young and Catherine Toombs; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019
