Curtis Gene Warren MIDLOTHIAN -- Curtis Gene Warren, 57, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Curtis was born on November 29, 1961 in Fort Worth, Texas. He was raised in Arlington and graduated from Sam Houston High School Class of '81. Curtis served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Corporal. He married Elizabeth Osmun in North Carolina on October 18, 2002. He was a self-employed carpenter. Curtis enjoyed wood carving, collecting eagles and Nascar. He took great pride and honor in all that he did. His loving and generous heart, goofy humor, and ability to always make us smile will be missed by all who loved him, especially his wife, Elizabeth. SURVIVORS: Wife of 22 years, Elizabeth Warren; mother, Bettie Allen; sisters, Pat Ware and husband, Don, Kathy Belt and husband, Charlie; Karen Gray and husband, Eddie, and Cyndi Losawyer and husband, Don; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 25, 2019