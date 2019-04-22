Home

Curtis Lee Bennett ARLINGTON--Curtis Lee Bennett, 55, retired U.S. Army sergeant first class, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with 10 a.m viewing, at Abundant Life Community Church, 6301 Granbury Road, FORT WORTH, Texas, 76133. WAKE: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. TuesdayS, April 23, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home. Curtis was born in Orrville, Ala. He was a passionate, protective, providing, loving husband, dad and granddad. Sgt. 1st Class Curtis L. Bennett was a veteran of Desert Storm and received several awards during his 30 years, 10 months, and 14 days of distinguished service, which include three Bronze Stars. Over the course of his career, Curtis was also a truck driver, as well as a freight operations supervisor. The discipline and dedication that he learned in the U.S. Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. SURVIVORS: Spouse, Vivian L. Bennett; father, Eugene Hatcher; mother, Doris J. Bennett; daughter, Tamika (Aaron) Clay; bonus daughters, Melody McIntyre, Mya Parker, and Ava Parker; son, Curt Bennett II; bonus son, Asa Parker; granddaughter, Anhabelle Bennett; grandson, Curt Bennett III; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2019
