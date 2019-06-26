|
|
Cynthia Ann Alexander FORT WORTH--Cynthia A. Alexander transitioned from this life to an eternal life in heaven on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations, Minister Beverley Freeman officiating. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left in the hands of the Almighty are her loving daughters, Aldredgia Lewis and Ay-Me Bradley; sister, Beverley Calloway; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 26, 2019