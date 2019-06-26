Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ann Alexander

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Ann Alexander Obituary
Cynthia Ann Alexander FORT WORTH--Cynthia A. Alexander transitioned from this life to an eternal life in heaven on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations, Minister Beverley Freeman officiating. Visitation: Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left in the hands of the Almighty are her loving daughters, Aldredgia Lewis and Ay-Me Bradley; sister, Beverley Calloway; nine grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now