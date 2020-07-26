1/1
Cynthia Ann Caruthers
1948 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Caruthers KENNEDALE--Cynthia Ann Caruthers went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, July, 20, 2020, at her home in Kennedale, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesdsay, July 28, 2020, in Emerald Hills Cemetery, 500 Kennedale Sublett Road, Kennedale, Texas, 76060. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to breast cancer research foundation or stroke research foundation of your choice. Condolences may be left on Cynthia Ann Caruthers online guestbook at https://www.emeraldhillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/Cynthia-Caruthers Cynthia was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Vernon, Texas, to J.A. and Opal Burchfield. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends until we meet again in heaven. The family wishes to extend its gratitude to Allstar Hospice. SURVIVORS: She is survived by husband, Alan; daughters, Ginnie and Christy; son, Alan Jr.; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Emerald Hills Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
500 Kennedale Sublett Road
Kennedale, TX 76060
(817) 572-1681
