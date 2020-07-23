Cynthia Ann Sikes-Connor FORT WORTH -- Cynthia Ann Sikes-Connor 63, went to the Lord on July 19, 2020, in Dallas, Texas with family by her side. SERVICES: There will be an open invitation for the celebration of Cindy's life at Arlington Music Hall in Arlington, Texas at 3 p.m. on July 25, 2020, 2 p.m. for a family reception prior. Cindy was a strong woman of honor, beauty and grace who was proud of her family and adored her husband. She was the daughter of Joe Don Sikes and Joann Sikes born January 18, 1957 in Fort Worth, Texas. Cindy found the love of her life, Michael Avery Connor, while they were both working for Southwest Airlines in different cities. The couple first met through mutual friends, which are still in their lives today. After many years and many proposals, she finally gave in and they married on March 14, 1987. Cindy was a 1975 graduate of Arlington Sam Houston High School and a fighting Texan cheerleader for all 4 years she was in attendance. She went on to be one of the first Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from Arlington and was also on the inaugural squad that attended the Super Bowl. Among many other achievements, she was a Ball Girl for the Texas Rangers, a Bunny for the Playboy Club of Dallas and the QUEEN of disco. She also enjoyed spending time with grandkids, feeding her dogs/cows and making memories with her amazing group of lifelong girlfriends! Cindy devoted her life to her family and most especially loved BIG Christmas' and beach vacations with room service. Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Joe Don Sikes; mother, Joann Sikes; uncle, Steve Kocian; uncle, Roy Hooper; aunt, Francis Linex; husband, Joe; mother, Josephine Kocian; and grandfather, Frank Gregory Kocian . SURVIVORS: Her husband, Mike Connor; children, Tim Connor and wife, Kara, Aurielle Martin and husband, Clay; grandchildren, Cade and Quinn Connor and Memphis Martin; brother, Joe Sikes; sister-in-law, Sherry Sikes; and nephews, Collin and Grant Sikes; Aunt Johnnie Hooper and son, Greg; Aunt Jewel LaGrappe and husband, Bryan, son, Jason Harrison and daughter, Keena Harrison Frazier.