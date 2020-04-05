|
Cynthia "Cindy" Anne Morris GRANBURY--Cynthia "Cindy" Anne Morris of Granbury, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the age of 69. As for most of her life, she had her best friend and husband of 49 years by her side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held, the date and time are not available at this time. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to any or all of the following organizations: PKD Foundation - https://support.pkdcure.org/give/273749/#!/donation/checkout; of Texas - https://secure.fightcancer.org/site/Donation2?df_id=10648&mfc_pref=T&10648.donation=form1&honor_of=true; Friends for Animals 2885 Fall Creek Hwy, Granbury, TX 76049. Cindy married the love of her life, Terry Morris, in 1970 and went on to graduate from Iowa State University in 1972. They shared many wonderful chapters together as they moved throughout the country with different jobs for both Terry and Cindy at each stop. Cindy was a bit of a renaissance woman with jobs in construction, teaching, as well as continuing her education in art. Whatever the role or job, she faced each challenge with an unrivaled tenacity and was always considered the hardest worker of the bunch. In retirement, Cindy enjoyed traveling the country and world with her husband whether it be on a plane, in an auto or in their RV. Cindy's travels also included trips to support all of her grandkids' athletic and fine art pursuits regardless of her health or the weather. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Terry Morris of Granbury, Texas; daughter, Sarah Mathews (Reagan) of Wichita, Kan.; son, Paul Morris (Allison) of Southlake, Texas; her grandchildren, Lauren Mathews (17), Cole Mathews (16), Cooper Mathews (13), Emily Morris (11), Everett Morris (8) and Eliza Morris (5) who were the lights of her life. Cindy was raised in Waukee, Iowa by the late Joseph "Joe" Johnson, a father she adored and Darlene Darby Johnson, often characterized as her "unsung hero." Her siblings include the late Jeffry Johnson and wife, Donna, of Waukee, Iowa, Candace "Cissy" Calhoun of Austin, Texas, and Curt Johnson and wife, Kathy, of Waukee, Iowa; and many adoring nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020