Cynthia "Cindy" Irene Solberg Cross-Morris RIVER OAKS--Cynthia "Cindy" Irene Solberg Cross Morris, 72, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, after a four-year battle with cancer; she is now free from pain and confusion. Cindy was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Fort Worth to Johnny and Irene Solberg. She was a resident of River Oaks and was a member of River Oaks Baptist Church. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1966. Cindy worked for General Dynamics/Lockheed for 31 years. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Cynthia is survived by her husband of 22 years, David Morris; brother, Alton and wife, Rita; loving son, Alan; niece, Alyson Zabriski and her husband, Jeff; and former husband of 28 years, Dale Cross.