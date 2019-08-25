Home

Services
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church Hurst
521 W. Pipeline Drive
Hurst, TX
View Map
Cynthia Jane Moulder


1941 - 2019
Cynthia Jane Moulder Obituary
Cynthia Jane Moulder BEDFORD--Cynthia Jane Moulder passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church Hurst, 521 W. Pipeline Drive, Hurst, 76053. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Moore Funeral Home. Cynthia was a vibrant young at heart woman who was a faithful Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her passions in life were family, friends, and the beach. She enjoyed plays, musicals, and singing in the church choir. Her favorite time of year was Christmas because she loved decorating and watching everyone open their presents. She gave time to many charities, including the women's shelter in Arlington and United Way where she earned a Presidential award for her time and efforts. She was a cherished woman who will be deeply missed, cherished, and loved. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Moulder; and son, Troy Householder. SURVIVORS: Children, Lora Marie Carlson and Chad Householder and wife, Pamela; grandchildren, Jaime Paxton, Jeremy Carlson and wife, Kierstin, Dacie Householder; great-grandson, Sawyer Householder; siblings, David Muddiman, Paul Muddiman, and Marie Muddiman; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
