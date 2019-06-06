Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Ramsey FORT WORTH -- Cynthia "Cindy" Jean Ramsey, was surrounded by her loving family and went to be with the Lord Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 60. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Met Church, 11301 N. Riverside Dr., Fort Worth, Texas 76244, Sr. Pastor Dan Hooper officiating. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at The Met Church. Interment: Cindy will be laid to rest at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth near her family, Bro. Don Wills officiating. Cindy was born in Fort Worth on September 4, 1958 to Robert Wayne Hawkins & Bennie Jean Kennedy Hawkins. She met her husband, Bill Ramsey and they have had 42 beautiful years of marriage and served together as Pastors of First Baptist Church of Fort Worth before they came to Keller and started The Met Church for the past 20 years. They have joyfully served side by side displaying a deep love for each other, their children and their church family. Cindy exemplified the true meaning of a Godly Christian woman in her life every day. She spoke at many women's events and loved to be with her husband, children and grandchildren. Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Robert Wayne Hawkins; grandparents, Harlan and Imogene Kennedy and Clarence Hawkins and Thelma Wright. SURVIVORS: Husband of 42 years, Bill Ramsey; daughter, Shannon Ramsey Townsley and husband, Rick; son, Billy Ramsey and wife, Whitney; grandchildren, Samuel Townsley, Emma Townsley, William Townsley and Everly Ramsey; mother, Bennie Hawkins; brother, Keith Hawkins; brother, Kenny Wayne Hawkins and wife, Robin; aunt and uncle, Linda and Hardy Thomas; cousins, Danny Stacy and Steven Stacy; and countless family and friends all over the world.



