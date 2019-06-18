Cynthia Lea Matthews WILLOW PARK-Cindy Matthews, beloved wife, and mother, went home to her Lord and Savior after a 12-year battle with cancer on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 58. Cindy passed peacefully in her home in Willow Park with her husband of 29 years, Don Matthews, and daughters, Taylor Matthews and Emily Wright (Jordan). FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Willow Park Chapel, 4941 E I-20 Service Road N, Willow Park, Texas, 76087. Following the funeral, burial will be in the Annetta Cemetery, 2700 W FM 5, Aledo, Texas 76008. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Galbreaith-Pickard Willow Park Chapel. They say love does not show up at your front door . . . for Cindy it showed up at her sister Janet's front door during Thanksgiving 1989 thanks to her brother, Rodney, who introduced Don to Cindy. Cindy transferred from the Smith Barney Tulsa, Okla., office to the Dallas, Texas, office in 1990, which led to Don and Cindy's wedding on Oct. 20, 1990. After the birth of their youngest daughter, Emily, in December 1992, Cindy resigned to raise Taylor and Emily full time until they were nearly graduated from Aledo High School. In August 2006, Cindy started working at Covenant Group/Sagora as a project manager and designer for both new and renovated senior care facilities. Cindy leveraged her previous experience from building homes with her husband, Don, to cultivate her love for interior design. She had an eye for creating beautiful spaces and making people feel at home in all of her projects. In Cindy's 13-year career, she completed projects throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, and California. Cindy was loved for her clever sense of humor and quick wit. Her laugh was infectious and playful banter was commonplace. Cindy greeted all with warmth and kindness. Her heart sought to help those in need. She often gave her time and money to those less fortunate, expecting nothing in return. Cindy was also a gracious and doting mother. The matriarch of a loving, tightly knit family. Her devotion fostered a family full of love and nurtured the spirits of her daughters up until her passing. One of her favorite quotes was from Cinderella, "Have courage and be kind." Both things she displayed in her battles against cancer. Cindy was born Oct. 14, 1960, in Pauls Valley, Okla., and was a resident of Parker County, Texas, for over 25 years. SURVIVORS: Cindy is survived by her mother, Alice Bush; sister, Janet O'Neal (Randy); and brother, Rodney Bush (Kim).



Published in Star-Telegram on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary