Cynthia "Cindy" Marie Butler ARLINGTON--Cynthia "Cindy" Marie Butler, 65, of Arlington passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Dallas. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Tate Springs Baptist Church, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Cindy was born Dec. 16, 1954, to her parents, Peggy and Huey York of Pensacola Fla. She met her husband, Al Butler, and they married in Norfolk, Va., in 1975. Cindy was a dedicated sailor's wife who loved to travel the world with him and their family. Cindy had a loving heart and was always there to support her family and friends, all of whom will miss her greatly. Cindy loved her family and friends so much, and she loved to spend time with everyone. She wanted to take care of everyone, and worked hard to make sure everyone was happy. We can't forget that she had another family she loved so much and they were her cat, Sheldon, and four little Chihuahuas, Sierra, Mr. Bailey, Funny Boy and Lady Bug. Cindy loved to take road trips to wherever and stop at Buc-ee's. Cindy loved bowling and being on the lady's league she started over 20 years ago. Cindy was a devoted member of Tate Springs Baptist Church for the past 18 years and was active in their Sunday School. Cindy's love of family and God completed her, and she shared her love of both with everyone. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Al; her boys, Brian and Patrick and his wife, Hannah, and their expected child; sisters, Malinda and Becky and her brother-in-law, Frank. Cindy, Mom, may you rest in peace and know how much everyone loved you.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 5, 2020