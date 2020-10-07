Cynthia Rodriquez Bosquez

April 26, 1948 - October 4, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Cynthia Rodriquez Bosquez, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother was called home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

Born April 26, 1948 to Samuel V. Rodriguez and Inez G. Rodriguez in Fort Worth, Texas. Her first love was her children. She enjoyed spending endless time with her loving family and her extended M.H. Moore family.

Imbued with a passion for knowledge and a calling for teaching, after graduating from Nolan Catholic School in 1966 and receiving her Bachelor of Arts from Texas Wesleyan University in 1978, found her 2nd love and went on to dedicate her life to over four generations of cultivating young minds and subsequent generations.

It has been said that "a teacher affects eternity; one can never tell where their influence stops."

Those who had the privilege of her tutelage during her 43-year tenure will preserve her legacy as a positive and unending influence.

She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel V. Rodriguez and Inez G. Rodriguez and her husband Larry L. Parsons.

Those left behind to cherish and celebrate her memory are her children; sons, John Hernandez and Mark Hernandez. Daughters, Kristina and husband Erick Munoz, Regina Hernandez, Lucinda and husband Roger Sanchez and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Sammy Rodriguez and James Rodriguez; sisters, Conception Echevarria, Rachel Ramos and Ruby Rodriguez; many extended family members; and a host of friends, including her M.H. Moore Mustang family.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, Hawkins Family Funeral Home, 2711 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, TX 76114.





