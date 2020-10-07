1/1
Cynthia Rodriquez Bosquez
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Rodriquez Bosquez
April 26, 1948 - October 4, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Cynthia Rodriquez Bosquez, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother was called home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Born April 26, 1948 to Samuel V. Rodriguez and Inez G. Rodriguez in Fort Worth, Texas. Her first love was her children. She enjoyed spending endless time with her loving family and her extended M.H. Moore family.
Imbued with a passion for knowledge and a calling for teaching, after graduating from Nolan Catholic School in 1966 and receiving her Bachelor of Arts from Texas Wesleyan University in 1978, found her 2nd love and went on to dedicate her life to over four generations of cultivating young minds and subsequent generations.
It has been said that "a teacher affects eternity; one can never tell where their influence stops."
Those who had the privilege of her tutelage during her 43-year tenure will preserve her legacy as a positive and unending influence.
She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel V. Rodriguez and Inez G. Rodriguez and her husband Larry L. Parsons.
Those left behind to cherish and celebrate her memory are her children; sons, John Hernandez and Mark Hernandez. Daughters, Kristina and husband Erick Munoz, Regina Hernandez, Lucinda and husband Roger Sanchez and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Sammy Rodriguez and James Rodriguez; sisters, Conception Echevarria, Rachel Ramos and Ruby Rodriguez; many extended family members; and a host of friends, including her M.H. Moore Mustang family.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, Hawkins Family Funeral Home, 2711 Jacksboro Highway, Fort Worth, TX 76114.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Family Funeral Home
2711 Jacksboro Hwy
Fort Worth, TX 76114
(682) 255-0535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 6, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Cynthia was a very dedicated teacher! She never got tired of making sure she was the best teacher for her students. She also would use her personal time to help out other teachers. Our MH Moore family is not the same without her. She is greatly missed!
Kristi Smith
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved