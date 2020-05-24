Cynthia Ruth Etheredge CROWLEY--Cynthia Ruth VanNess Kendrick Etheredge, 73, of Crowley went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was an adoring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. SERVICE: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing is encouraged and seating will be limited to 50 people in the chapel. Thank you for your understanding. Private interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. Cynthia was born Nov. 5, 1946, to her parents, Fenoy and Elsie VanNess in Houston. She was a constant supporter in the lives of her family and continually encouraged them with love and enthusiasm. Cynthia enjoyed seeing her family reach their goals. She was the deli manager at Kroger for many years and was proud of her achievements as well. Cynthia will be missed by all who knew her. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alan B. VanNess; son, Lewis Darrell Kendrick. SURVIVORS: Cynthia is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Etheredge; children, Wilson Fenoy Kendrick, Alan DeWayne Kendrick, Kevin Tyler Kendrick, Amanda Shawn Kendrick, Robert Lee Etheredge; grandchildren, Loren Virginia Selrick and Tiffany Selrick, Bobby DeWayne Kendrick, Christopher David Kendrick, Shawn Tyler Teague, Nicole Teague, Jordan Ann Michelle Teague, Kyler Brendon Kendrick, Kolt Braxdon Kendrick, Alika Michelle Kendrick; great-grandchildren, Westyn Rodger Kendrick, Owen Tyler Teague, Beaux Bentley Pruitt; and a host of loving extended family members and friends.