Cynthia Ruth Etheredge
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Ruth Etheredge CROWLEY--Cynthia Ruth VanNess Kendrick Etheredge, 73, of Crowley went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was an adoring wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. SERVICE: 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing is encouraged and seating will be limited to 50 people in the chapel. Thank you for your understanding. Private interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth. Cynthia was born Nov. 5, 1946, to her parents, Fenoy and Elsie VanNess in Houston. She was a constant supporter in the lives of her family and continually encouraged them with love and enthusiasm. Cynthia enjoyed seeing her family reach their goals. She was the deli manager at Kroger for many years and was proud of her achievements as well. Cynthia will be missed by all who knew her. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alan B. VanNess; son, Lewis Darrell Kendrick. SURVIVORS: Cynthia is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Etheredge; children, Wilson Fenoy Kendrick, Alan DeWayne Kendrick, Kevin Tyler Kendrick, Amanda Shawn Kendrick, Robert Lee Etheredge; grandchildren, Loren Virginia Selrick and Tiffany Selrick, Bobby DeWayne Kendrick, Christopher David Kendrick, Shawn Tyler Teague, Nicole Teague, Jordan Ann Michelle Teague, Kyler Brendon Kendrick, Kolt Braxdon Kendrick, Alika Michelle Kendrick; great-grandchildren, Westyn Rodger Kendrick, Owen Tyler Teague, Beaux Bentley Pruitt; and a host of loving extended family members and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Service
09:00 AM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved