Cynthia Sharon Walters FORT WORTH--Cynthia Sharon Walters passed Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. SERVICES: Private family burial. Memorial service will be at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donate to charity of your choice
or Cottey College. Cynthia Sharon Walters was born April 9, 1949, in Temple, Texas, to Marguerite and Joseph Martin Byers. She graduated from North Texas State University and received her MLA at TCU, and was a devoted teacher for 49 years. Her many activities included her service in ADK sorority, Fort Worth Sister Cities, P. E. O., Woman's Club of Fort Worth, and University Baptist Church. She touched many lives with her teaching methods coupled with her endless patience, beautiful smile, charming wit, loving warmth and laughter. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 29 years, H. Winston Fuller; her children, Christian Walters (Brian Reed), C'Rhys Millians (Michael), Tinamarie Fuller, Leilani Patino (Diego), Corey Walters (Krystal); siblings, Alan Byers, Tracy Byers (Molly Golson), Karen Chambers (Andy); and six beloved grandchildren. Full obituary on funeral home website. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries