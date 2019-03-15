|
D.F. "Buster" Porter, Jr. MIDLOTHIAN -- D.F. "Buster" Porter, Jr. was born on Aug. 19, 1953 and passed away on March 8, 2019. MEMORIAL PARTY: 5 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Midlothian Senior Center, 4 Community Center Circle, Midlothian, Texas 76065. He was a Professional Air Traffic Controller and an instructor. MIDLOTHIAN FUNERAL HOME 3005, 200 E. Ave East Midlothian, Texas 76065 972-723-9884 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 15, 2019