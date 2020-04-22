Home

Forest Ridge Funeral Home-Memorial Park Chapel
8525 Mid-Cities Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
817-428-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D. MIchael Land

D. Michael Land FORT WORTH--D. Michael Land, 67, a Fort Worth native, co-owner of Forest Ridge Funeral Home Memorial Park Chapel, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held. Visitation for family and friends: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Forest Ridge Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: The family requests memorial donations be made to the Land Family Scholarship Fund in memory of D. Michael Land, c/o of TFDA 1513 South Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78741 or M.D. Anderson Cancer Research, https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers/donate/honor-loved-ones.html He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Tom and Sylvia Land. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Land; his son, Brian Henderson; his daughters, Debbie Henderson and Sheri Hall; his sister, Susan Esco; his grandchildren, Nicholas Alaniz, Tahlia Blair, Tommy Thompson, Kayin Blair, Laura Kate Thompson, and Kamilah Fagan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020
