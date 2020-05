Or Copy this URL to Share

Daisy Oakes FORT WORTH -- Daisy Oakes passed away May 16, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m., Sat., Cedar Hill Memorial Park. HUGIE'S ANGEL WINGS FUNERAL SERVICE 5183 Ollie Str 817-536-6880 Fort Worth, Texas

