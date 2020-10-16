Dakota Crossin
January 3, 1996 - October 10, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Dakota Michael Crossin passed in his sleep Saturday, October 10th, 2020. He was born January 3rd, 1996 in Yuma, AZ. A Zonie by birth but a Texan in heart.
Life celebration service 1:00 pm Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Doxology Bible Church parking lot. 4805 Arborlawn Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76109. The celebration will be live streamed on the Facebook page of Riverpoint Church (Riverpointfw). Social distancing will be in effect. You have the capability of bringing lawn chairs, standing, or sitting in your car and listening to it on your radio. A photo montage will be streaming on the site.
Memorials in Lieu flowers: Please consider donating to the Dakota Crossin Fund in care of Kids Who Care Musical Theatre. This fund has been created in his honor to extend the education he received from Kids Who Care's technical theatre and full time staff to others. Chad Jung, Kids Who Care's Production Manager said, "Dakota changed the trajectory of how all of us at Kids Who Care operate. He inspired us to be better teachers, and changed how we will educate the next generation of backstage kids to grow into creative leaders who are knowledgeable confident and kind." David Lanza, KWC Sound Designer said, "This fund is in honor of Dakota Crossin who gave a face to KWC's ideals of multi-generational leadership. Dakota inspired us to look beyond the stage to find students who needed a home away from home and a second family."
There are three ways to donate to the Dakota Crossin Fund. Text to Give: text Dakota to 243725 / through the Kids Who Care Website with this direct link to donation page http://www.kidswhocare.org/donate/
/ or by Mail to:
Kids Who Care
Attn: Dakota Crossin Fund
1300 Gendy Street
Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Dakota lead a charismatic and hectic life. He put his all into whatever he was doing. His love of sports was a driving force in many of the things that he did. This allowed him to be able to easily hold many a conversation with his friends and adults alike. He thoroughly enjoyed competing on the many athletic teams that he participated on over the years. As a 2nd grader he started to read the sports page every morning before walking to school. He could watch endless hours of sports, and he liked them
all, but basketball was his favorite. Enjoying watching a basketball game at his friend's house was how he spent his last night here on earth.
The Kids Who Care (KWC) organization was a strong influence in his life. He learned stage presence and then moved to the technical side of the theatre operations. He was their first junior sound engineer. He excelled, under the tutelage of the professional sound engineers, in the training as a sound engineer. He was able to do traveling shows with the Touring Company without the assistance of his professional mentors. He then used his knowledge and talent to assist in the training of the next generation of junior sound engineers. While attending the University of Alabama he would use his summers to work with the future generations of the KWC members at the summer camps.
He had a major love for dogs and training them. One of his goals in life was to obtain a large enough track of land so that he could rescue and raise large breed dogs.
He attained a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration from The University of Alabama in 2018. "Roll Tide!!" He had recently started working for PFS Web assisting in the setting up a new warehouse for them. He enjoyed interacting with the new team. He was excited about the future that had with his new job.
He touched many lives everywhere he spent time, as we have seen from the outpouring of responses to his death.
Preceded in death; Grandfather Michael Bogdonas, Grandfather Richard Baerg, Grandmother Rosa Warning, Uncle Major Gerald Cummings USMC.
Those left to cherish his memories; His dogs Roxxy and Xena, Parents, Erich and Jacqueline Crossin, Brother, Dimitri Crossin, Grandmother, Susan Sweetin , Grandmother, Shirley Baerg, Aunts and Uncles, Teddy and Hillary Pearson, Vikki Cummings, Cousins Amy Cummings & Chelsea Boyd, Steffanie Cummings Barslow and the many, many friends that he created over his short life. We all love you Dakota.