Dale Charles Ford MANSFIELD--Dale Charles Ford, 92, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. FUNERAL: Noon Monday, July 27, at the Chapel of Chimes of Laurel Land, Fort Worth. Graveside service follows at 2:30 p.m. Monday in DFW National Cemetery. Masks will be required. Due to COVID-19, the services are limited to 30 family members. Thank you for your understanding. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made to Western Hills United Methodist Church, 2820 Laredo Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76116 or Golden Retriever Rescue of North Texas, P.O. Box 670031, Dallas, Texas, 75367. Dale was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Conneaut, Pa., to his parents, Lloyd and Golda Ford. Dale was a service member of the U.S. Navy and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot. He was a veteran of the Korean War and earned a Distinguished Flying Cross Medal, Air Medal, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. Dale was a graduate of Purdue University. He continued his aeronautical career as a flight test engineer for General Dynamics where he worked until his retirement. Dale enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Golda Ford; and his son, Larry Ford. SURVIVORS: Dale is survived by his wife, Shirley Ford; sons, Kenny and Robert; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan; several nieces; and a nephew.