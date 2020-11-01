Dale, you remain in my heart as my childhood hero big brother. I cherish the GOOD memories we shared as children celebrating fun Christmases, which became your favored time of the year as an adult to indulge in gift giving galore. On ordinary days we played board games, card games, Lincoln logs, tinker toys, erector sets, pickup sticks and such with typical sibling rivalry for winning. Our summer reprieves in Lake Crystal, Minn gave us country life experience with garden growing fresh veggies, live chickens, plum trees and trying to be the first to get raspberries from a lone bush. Fishing with Grampa in a humble row boat or off a pier was adventuresome catching sunfish, croppies, catfish and others that Gramma cooked while we boasted who caught what.

I am grateful for the times later in life I was afforded to come visit you and your family in Texas and receive your and Jan's hospitality. Your absence now is deeply felt. My comfort comes in the confidence that we will meet again on the other side where there is no more pain or sorrow. You are free now from private pain to experience unconditional love and acceptance in the place prepared by our Savior Jesus Christ. You have been welcomed home to everlasting joys, peace and wonderful surprises of enjoyable things to do and experience. Your body has been laid to rest but your Spirit is very alive! I anticipate getting to do a whole lot of catching up when the time comes for me to join you and all the family members who arrived ahead. Meantime I pray for God's Comfort and Blessing on Jan, Vic, Sami, Tina, Emma, Will and all extended family members and close friends. May He Himself fill that empty place bringing fresh awareness of His caring. Scripture declares He is very near to the broken hearted. May you experience His Presence. My long distance hugs to each one.

Nancy and Edgar Baskerville

Sister