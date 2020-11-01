1/1
Dale (Hoffman) Flavin II
1940 - 2020
Azle, Texas - Dale was born April 1, 1940 in Hinsdale, Illinois to Dale William Flavin I and Jane Stenger Flavin. He honorably served in the United States Air Force. He met and married Jan Gassaway in 1965. They moved to Texas in 1969. Dale worked for Charlie Hillard Ford for many years and finished his career working for eleven years for Weatherford ISD in the maintenance department. His greatest treasures were his grandchildren.
Survivors: Wife, Jan Flavin; son, Victor Flavin and wife, Tina; daughter, Samantha Flavin; "son", Keith Luntz and wife, Shelia; granddaughter, Emma Flavin; grandson, Dale William III.
Dale will be missed by so many and always remembered in our hearts.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Azle - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
October 31, 2020
To Janice, Victor, Tina, Sami, Emma and Will. What a wonderful Husband, Dad and Grandpa he was. We know you will miss him very much. We wish we could be there with you at this time. Chip and I wish all of you peace and comfort. God bless you. We love you. Chip and Katie
Katie Wilt
Family
October 31, 2020
Jan I’m just reading Samantha’s Facebook post. I’m so sorry to learn of Dale’s passing and want to express my sympathies to you and your family. Sending you love and light. Kerry Silver
Kerry Silver
Friend
October 31, 2020
I hope all of your memories of your dad and husband help you through this difficult time and the days to come. Love to you both.
Chris Kennelly
Friend
October 31, 2020
Dale you were a fine man, good husband and did an amazing job raising two awesome children and grandchildren. You will be missed. Love to the family.
Elaine Key
Friend
October 31, 2020
I love you all so much and have you in my heart and prayers always
Lauren Hernandez
Friend
October 31, 2020
Loved his dry humor.
Diane Weger
October 30, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 30, 2020
Dale, you remain in my heart as my childhood hero big brother. I cherish the GOOD memories we shared as children celebrating fun Christmases, which became your favored time of the year as an adult to indulge in gift giving galore. On ordinary days we played board games, card games, Lincoln logs, tinker toys, erector sets, pickup sticks and such with typical sibling rivalry for winning. Our summer reprieves in Lake Crystal, Minn gave us country life experience with garden growing fresh veggies, live chickens, plum trees and trying to be the first to get raspberries from a lone bush. Fishing with Grampa in a humble row boat or off a pier was adventuresome catching sunfish, croppies, catfish and others that Gramma cooked while we boasted who caught what.
I am grateful for the times later in life I was afforded to come visit you and your family in Texas and receive your and Jan's hospitality. Your absence now is deeply felt. My comfort comes in the confidence that we will meet again on the other side where there is no more pain or sorrow. You are free now from private pain to experience unconditional love and acceptance in the place prepared by our Savior Jesus Christ. You have been welcomed home to everlasting joys, peace and wonderful surprises of enjoyable things to do and experience. Your body has been laid to rest but your Spirit is very alive! I anticipate getting to do a whole lot of catching up when the time comes for me to join you and all the family members who arrived ahead. Meantime I pray for God's Comfort and Blessing on Jan, Vic, Sami, Tina, Emma, Will and all extended family members and close friends. May He Himself fill that empty place bringing fresh awareness of His caring. Scripture declares He is very near to the broken hearted. May you experience His Presence. My long distance hugs to each one.
Nancy and Edgar Baskerville
Sister
October 29, 2020
Thank you so much for bringing me into your family in my time of need. Thank you for all the laughs, late night political discussions, drinks together. Your hard work and constant go attitude will be matched by none. “Say good night Dale”. I will miss you!
Keith and Sheila Luntz
Family
October 29, 2020
Dale was a great friend and fellow worker at WISD Maintenance. May the Lord be with Jan and the family during this time!! God bless you
Mickey Robinson
