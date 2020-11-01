Dale Flavin II (Hoffman)
April 1, 1940 - October 28, 2020
Azle, Texas - Dale was born April 1, 1940 in Hinsdale, Illinois to Dale William Flavin I and Jane Stenger Flavin. He honorably served in the United States Air Force. He met and married Jan Gassaway in 1965. They moved to Texas in 1969. Dale worked for Charlie Hillard Ford for many years and finished his career working for eleven years for Weatherford ISD in the maintenance department. His greatest treasures were his grandchildren.
Survivors: Wife, Jan Flavin; son, Victor Flavin and wife, Tina; daughter, Samantha Flavin; "son", Keith Luntz and wife, Shelia; granddaughter, Emma Flavin; grandson, Dale William III.
Dale will be missed by so many and always remembered in our hearts.