Dale Russell FORT WORTH--Dale Russell, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dale was born in Anstead, W.Va., and graduated from the West Virginia Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering. He was also an all-conference performer on the basketball team, catcher and captain of the baseball team, the elected campus king of the college's spring festival, and an honor student in his classes. Dale was inducted into the West Virginia Tech Athletic Hall of Fame as well as being selected as a member of the all-time Charleston Reds Baseball Organization. Dale was preceded in death by his father, Dana Russell, and mother, Rachel Russell. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lynne; daughters, Dee and Dori; son, Dale; sister, Daisey Holley; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020