Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Russell Obituary
Dale Russell FORT WORTH--Dale Russell, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Dale was born in Anstead, W.Va., and graduated from the West Virginia Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering. He was also an all-conference performer on the basketball team, catcher and captain of the baseball team, the elected campus king of the college's spring festival, and an honor student in his classes. Dale was inducted into the West Virginia Tech Athletic Hall of Fame as well as being selected as a member of the all-time Charleston Reds Baseball Organization. Dale was preceded in death by his father, Dana Russell, and mother, Rachel Russell. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lynne; daughters, Dee and Dori; son, Dale; sister, Daisey Holley; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -