Dalton Eugene Bailey FORT WORTH -- Dalton Eugene Bailey, 18 of Fort Worth, died on November 23, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 7200 Robertston Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76135. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76135. Dalton was born November 28, 2000 in Fort Worth to Raymond (Butch) Eugene Bailey, Jr. and Heather Michelle Cox Bailey. Dalton had recently graduated from Chisholm Trail High School and was working for UPS. He spent many years in Ed Wilke and CTHS Band, Drumline and Jazz and was gifted with a God given talent for all types of music. He played many instruments since early childhood including guitar, piano, Marimba, drums, percussion and spent time with the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra. He was extremely talented and a natural artist who also loved to draw. Dalton was a very loving son, brother, cousin and friend and he brought so much laughter and smiles to everyone he knew. He was at times mischievous but all in fun. His laughter will never be forgotten. He was a hard worker, self-sacrificing, loved his dogs, snow skiing, Nestle crunch ice cream bars and greatly loved his family and friends. Recently, he discovered the joy of cooking and baking with the love of his short life, Isabel. No words will ever express the sadness endured by the loss of this beautiful soul. Luke 23:43 SURVIVORS: His parents, Butch and Heather Bailey; sister, Skylar Rae Bailey; brother, Brandon Bailey; grandparents, Dan Thompson, Janet Cox and Wilma Lovejoy; aunts and uncles, Brandon and Stephanie Cox, Holly Cox and Michelle Bailey; cousins, John Bress, Chelsea, Corra, Charles Mowles, Tyler, Savanna, Nathan and Corrianna Cox; girlfriend, Isabel Duntley and many, many extended family members and friends. Dalton will always be loved, forever missed and never forgotten.
