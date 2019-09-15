|
|
Dalton Kiyoshi Murayama ARLINGTON -- Dalton Kiyoshi Murayama, age 75, passed away on September 10, 2019 at his home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Arlington. Memorial gathering: Wednesday, September 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made in Dalton's honor to the Lahainaluna High School Foundation or the UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center. He was born on July 27, 1944 on a sugar plantation in Maui, Hawaii, the son of Isao Murayama and Sawa Yasukawa. Dalton married Karen Price in 1974 and they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Dalton graduated from Lahainaluna High School in Maui and received his degree in architecture from the University of Oregon and was a proud Duck. Dalton served in the Army during the Vietnam Era, was awarded two Bronze Stars, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Dalton joined AAFES following his deployment, which is where he met his wife. Together they lived in England, Munich, Virginia, then settled in Arlington. After Dalton's retirement from AAFES, he worked for 11 years as an architectural manager for the City of Fort Worth. In his spare time, Dalton enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, traveling with his wife, and spending as much time as he could with his children. Dalton was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Edwin, Frank, and Milton Murayama; and sister Futaba Higuchi. SURVIVORS: His wife, Karen; daughters, Jennifer Murayama, Jessica Patel and her husband, Trushar and their expected daughter joining the family in January; sisters, Nancy Tateyama and Ann Kashiwa.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019