Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Arlington
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalton Murayama
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalton Kiyoshi Murayama


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dalton Kiyoshi Murayama Obituary
Dalton Kiyoshi Murayama ARLINGTON -- Dalton Kiyoshi Murayama, age 75, passed away on September 10, 2019 at his home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Arlington. Memorial gathering: Wednesday, September 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Contributions may be made in Dalton's honor to the Lahainaluna High School Foundation or the UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center. He was born on July 27, 1944 on a sugar plantation in Maui, Hawaii, the son of Isao Murayama and Sawa Yasukawa. Dalton married Karen Price in 1974 and they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Dalton graduated from Lahainaluna High School in Maui and received his degree in architecture from the University of Oregon and was a proud Duck. Dalton served in the Army during the Vietnam Era, was awarded two Bronze Stars, and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Dalton joined AAFES following his deployment, which is where he met his wife. Together they lived in England, Munich, Virginia, then settled in Arlington. After Dalton's retirement from AAFES, he worked for 11 years as an architectural manager for the City of Fort Worth. In his spare time, Dalton enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, traveling with his wife, and spending as much time as he could with his children. Dalton was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Edwin, Frank, and Milton Murayama; and sister Futaba Higuchi. SURVIVORS: His wife, Karen; daughters, Jennifer Murayama, Jessica Patel and her husband, Trushar and their expected daughter joining the family in January; sisters, Nancy Tateyama and Ann Kashiwa.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now