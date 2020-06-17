Damon Courtney Nicholas SUNSET--Damon Courtney Nicholas of Sunset, Texas passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 10, 2020. SERVICE: Please contact family. He will always be remembered as a hard working and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Damon was born March 31st 1977 to Michael and Sharon Nicholas in Lapeer Michigan. He graduated high school from Chouteau, Okla. and promptly started his career of nearly 26 years with American Airlines as a fleet service clerk. He enjoyed all sports especially his university of Michigan Wolverines, go blue! He enjoyed helping others and was an animal lover caring deeply for his maltipoo Trip. He loved to travel anywhere he could especially with his wife Nicole. He is much loved by family and friends as well as co-workers as a dedicated employee and colleague. SURVIVORS: Damon is survived by his wife, Nicole; sons, Payton and Brady; mother, Sharon; father, Michael; brothers, Cory and Mick; sisters, Aly and Olivia; as well as his step daughters, Ariel and Heather; stepsons, Hunter and Jeremy; as well as multiple nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Damon was a good Christian whom loved God and will be greatly missed.