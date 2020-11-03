1/1
Dan Biggs Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan Biggs Jr.
October 3, 1941 - October 31, 2020
Alvarado, Texas - Dan L. Biggs, Jr., was born on October 3, 1941 in Anson, Texas, to Dan L. Biggs, Sr. and Etta Frances Biggs. He went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020.
Following graduation from Alvarado High School in 1960, Dan worked in a variety of careers, and co-owned an auto parts and garage business with his brother Clyde. He last worked in sales for Ogburn's Truck Parts, where his customers simply knew him as "Roundman."
Dan enjoyed gardening, yard work, woodwork, and fishing. He spent 17 years as a football official in the Fort Worth area and was a lifelong football fan of the Alvarado Indians and his beloved Texas Longhorns. In more recent years, the Ouachita Baptist Tigers, the Maypearl Panthers, and the Frederick Bombers gained a loyal fan. He loved supporting young athletes and taught countless people to ski on Alvarado Lake. Dan also enjoyed many years restoring his prized 1957 Chevrolet. His favorite times, however, were spent with family, and it was a blessing to call him husband, Dad, and Paw.
Dan was a believer in Jesus Christ, making that decision for his life at a revival as an 8th grade boy. He lived his faith quietly but with conviction.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ruby Harris and Hazel Rhodes; brothers J.D. Biggs, Clyde A. Biggs, and John W. Biggs.
Dan is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Mary Lee Biggs; a sister Maudie Bell Starritt of Raytown, Missouri; two daughters, Tracey (Tim) Knight of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and Danette (John) Dearing of Waxahachie, Texas; one son, Randy (Jill) Biggs of Frederick, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Ashley Knight, Caleb (Montana) Knight, Brittany (Preston) Logan, Colton (Emily) Dearing, Drew (Kayden) Biggs, Molly Biggs, and Logan Biggs; three great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Wyatt, and Cade Logan; and many beloved nephews, nieces, and friends.
A family visitation was held on Monday, November 2, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Clayton Kay-Vaughan Funeral Home in Alvarado, Texas. The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 3, at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Alvarado.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado
200 E Patton
Alvarado, TX 76009
(817) 783-3062
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved