Dan Biggs Jr.

October 3, 1941 - October 31, 2020

Alvarado, Texas - Dan L. Biggs, Jr., was born on October 3, 1941 in Anson, Texas, to Dan L. Biggs, Sr. and Etta Frances Biggs. He went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020.

Following graduation from Alvarado High School in 1960, Dan worked in a variety of careers, and co-owned an auto parts and garage business with his brother Clyde. He last worked in sales for Ogburn's Truck Parts, where his customers simply knew him as "Roundman."

Dan enjoyed gardening, yard work, woodwork, and fishing. He spent 17 years as a football official in the Fort Worth area and was a lifelong football fan of the Alvarado Indians and his beloved Texas Longhorns. In more recent years, the Ouachita Baptist Tigers, the Maypearl Panthers, and the Frederick Bombers gained a loyal fan. He loved supporting young athletes and taught countless people to ski on Alvarado Lake. Dan also enjoyed many years restoring his prized 1957 Chevrolet. His favorite times, however, were spent with family, and it was a blessing to call him husband, Dad, and Paw.

Dan was a believer in Jesus Christ, making that decision for his life at a revival as an 8th grade boy. He lived his faith quietly but with conviction.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ruby Harris and Hazel Rhodes; brothers J.D. Biggs, Clyde A. Biggs, and John W. Biggs.

Dan is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, Mary Lee Biggs; a sister Maudie Bell Starritt of Raytown, Missouri; two daughters, Tracey (Tim) Knight of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and Danette (John) Dearing of Waxahachie, Texas; one son, Randy (Jill) Biggs of Frederick, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Ashley Knight, Caleb (Montana) Knight, Brittany (Preston) Logan, Colton (Emily) Dearing, Drew (Kayden) Biggs, Molly Biggs, and Logan Biggs; three great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Wyatt, and Cade Logan; and many beloved nephews, nieces, and friends.

A family visitation was held on Monday, November 2, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Clayton Kay-Vaughan Funeral Home in Alvarado, Texas. The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 3, at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Alvarado.





