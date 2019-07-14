Dan L. Boggus Jr. ARLINGTON--Dan L. Boggus Jr., 63, of Arlington, Texas, a man that dearly loved his family and friends, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, Keller's Old Town Funeral Home, 220 Keller Pkwy, Keller, Texas, 76248. Dan was born and raised on the Eastside of Fort Worth and graduated from Eastern Hills High School in 1974. He began his business career with Jones Blair Paint Company, working at a branch in East Fort Worth where he quickly was promoted to branch manager. As the youngest candidate, he was promoted to assistant general branch manager over all branch operations. At the age of 25, he had his only child Kris, whom Dan raised to be strong and independent. Many say she both looks and acts like her father. Having grown up the son of a Fort Worth-based homebuilder and developer, that interest in real estate led Dan to enter the commercial real estate business over 35 years ago. Soon Dan and his brother, Steve, formed Boggus Brothers Properties after a short tenure with Eugene Hasten Commercial Real Estate. Dan loved what he did and found happiness with work and with the love of his life, Cindi. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Cindi; the apple of his eye, his daughter, Kristen Boggus; mother, E.J. Bell; sister, Kay Perry (George); niece, Ashley Lundback (Erik and their son, Gunnar); nephew, Paxton Perry; brother, Steve (Sarah); nephews, Nick and Cole Boggus; stepdaughter, Tiffany Arterbury (Wayne); grandsons, Gage and Brody Arterbury. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign the guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019