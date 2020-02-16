|
Dan Moody Boone BURLESON--Dan Moody Boone, 92, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home in Burleson, Texas. MEMORIAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Burleson Church of Christ, in the chapel on NW side of building. Dan was born in Mineral Wells to James H. Boone and Ione Bizzell Boone. He was a World War II veteran and retired from Hensley Naval Air Station as a fireman. He loved fishing at his lakehouse, woodworking, old western books and movies, and vanilla Blue Bell ice cream. But he especially loved his family and friends and the incredible members of the Burleson Church of Christ. Dan was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda, of 51 years and his first son, Dan Jr. SURVIVORS: Dan is survived by his children, Kelly Boone and Will Vuillemot of Dallas, Sara and Derek Parkinson of Wichita Falls, Todd and Brittany Boone of San Antonio; his grandchildren, Josh (Shiloh) Parkinson, Mahlia Parkinson, Kylie (Daniel) Frey, Allyssa, Breanne and Brooklyn Boone; and one great-grandchild, Ryder Murr. He also leaves behind a sister, Joanne Nelson of Lamesa; and brother-in-law and best friend, Larry Woodward (Marlene) of Scroggins. His kind and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Happy Trails to You, Daddy!
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020