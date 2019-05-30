|
Dan Moody Chaney FORT WORTH -- Dan Moody Chaney, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Dan touched the lives of many, through his dedication to family and his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder Day Saints. He served in World War II, and went on to work for Sante Fe Railroad for 42 years. He was preceded in death by his adoring wife, Marthena Spears Chaney; parents, Hattie May and Fred Chaney; and brother, Fred Chaney. SURVIVORS: He will be greatly missed by his son, Gary Deming; daughter, Francis Flannery; sister, Maxine Leyland; granddaughters, Michelle deLeeuw, Jessika Burkett (husband, Aubrey Burkett) and Rebekka Rudd (husband, Brian Rudd). He also leaves behind a legacy with eleven great-grandchildren, Kaden, Luke, Haley, Bailee, Brooklin, Gabrielle, Blake, Colby, Landon Moody, Brenden, and little firecracker Vivienne.
