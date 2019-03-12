|
Dan Thomas Jenkins FORT WORTH--Dan Thomas Jenkins, 90, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at a Fort Worth hospital surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Dan Jenkins Scholarship at TCU, mailed to TCU Box 297440, Fort Worth, TX 76129, or online at makeagift.tcu.edu. Or alternatively, to the Jenkins Medal at the University of Texas, mailed to Moody College of Communication, 300 W. Dean Keaton (A0900), Austin, TX 78712-1069. Dan was a graduate of Paschal High School and Texas Christian University. Called "the most influential sports writer of his generation," and possessor of an incomparable literary voice, he was the author of countless prize-winning stories still collected in anthologies, 23 bestselling books, and several screenplays. Dan was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, and honored with dozens of lifetime achievement awards, including the Red Smith Award for outstanding contribution to journalism, and the Ring Lardner Award. SURVIVORS: Wife of 59 years, June Burrage Jenkins; children, Marty, Sally and Danny; a granddaughter; and a great-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019