Dana Howard Bellenger
1958 - 2020
Dana Howard Bellenger
June 14, 1958 - November 11, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Dana Howard Bellenger, 62, passed away Wednesday, November 11th, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Weatherford, 221 W. Church Street, Weatherford 76086. Interment: Memory Gardens of the Valley, 5600 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford 76088. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford 76086.
Memorials: In lieu of usual remembrances, the Bellenger family suggests contributions in Dana's memory to the following:
Dana Bellenger TCU Golf Scholarship Fund; Contributions should be sent via check, made out to TCU Frog Club, Memo: Dana Bellenger Golf Scholarship, TCU Box 297140, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Contributions may also be sent electronically via frogclubgift.tcu.edu with "Dana Bellenger Golf Scholarship" in the comments section.
College Golf Fellowship; Contributions should be sent via check to 5098 Foothills Blvd, Ste. 3 - #138, Roseville, CA 95747 or online at collegegolffellowship.com/donate.
Dana Howard Bellenger was born June 14th, 1958 in Weatherford. He was the youngest of two children born to Howard and Helen Bellenger. Dana was a nationally recognized golf instructor for more than 40 years and he offered private lessons at Leonard Golf Links in Fort Worth for over 20 years. He worked with the TCU Golf team for over 30 years where he was a friend and mentor to many young golfers. Many of these relationships continued long after their time at TCU. Later in life, he worked on his family's ranch and enjoyed spending time with his horses.
Dana graduated from Weatherford High School with the class of 1976 and attended Texas Tech University, where he made lifelong friends.
Dana married Wendy White on September 1st, 1984, and they had two children, Zack and Rachel. Dana and Wendy were married for 29 years before Wendy passed away. In 2019, Dana met Martha Leiss and fell in love. They were engaged to be married on November 21st, 2020.
Dana's humor, faith, and love had an enormous impact on everyone he knew. He was the sweetest man, and we are all incredibly fortunate to have known him.
Dana was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy White Bellenger; father and mother, Howard and Helen Bellenger; sister, Joan Milburn and husband, Albert; and many other beloved family members.
Survivors: Son, Zack Bellenger of Weatherford; daughter, Rachel Cain and husband, Jay, of Charlotte, NC; fiancée, Martha Leiss of Irving; nephews, Scott Milburn, and Doug Milburn, both of Arlington; in-laws, Bob, Carolynn, and Anita White all of Weatherford; and a host of loving family and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Weatherford
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Very sorry to hear this sad news. I pray for him and the family.
Charlie Martinez
Friend
November 14, 2020
Jake Weber
Friend
November 13, 2020
Dana was such a sweet guy, a very dear and special friend, a man of humility and character who had a big heart and a love for others. I cherish the times I spent with him, miss him and will forever. Sending my love and prayers to Zach, Rachel and Martha.
Dan Settle
Friend
November 13, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 13, 2020
Absolutely the best. He meant so much to our family for many reasons. Prayers to the family and a lifetime of great memories.
Hal Jay Harbuck
Friend
November 13, 2020
Dana's loss has affected our family who are cousins of Martha and share in her grief. We recently learned of their engagement and were so happy she found the "love of her life--her beloved Dana." May his memory be eternal.
Deborah McCullough
Family
