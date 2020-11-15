Dana Howard Bellenger
June 14, 1958 - November 11, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Dana Howard Bellenger, 62, passed away Wednesday, November 11th, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Weatherford, 221 W. Church Street, Weatherford 76086. Interment: Memory Gardens of the Valley, 5600 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford 76088. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford 76086.
Memorials: In lieu of usual remembrances, the Bellenger family suggests contributions in Dana's memory to the following:
Dana Bellenger TCU Golf Scholarship Fund; Contributions should be sent via check, made out to TCU Frog Club, Memo: Dana Bellenger Golf Scholarship, TCU Box 297140, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Contributions may also be sent electronically via frogclubgift.tcu.edu
with "Dana Bellenger Golf Scholarship" in the comments section.
College Golf Fellowship; Contributions should be sent via check to 5098 Foothills Blvd, Ste. 3 - #138, Roseville, CA 95747 or online at collegegolffellowship.com/donate
.
Dana Howard Bellenger was born June 14th, 1958 in Weatherford. He was the youngest of two children born to Howard and Helen Bellenger. Dana was a nationally recognized golf instructor for more than 40 years and he offered private lessons at Leonard Golf Links in Fort Worth for over 20 years. He worked with the TCU Golf team for over 30 years where he was a friend and mentor to many young golfers. Many of these relationships continued long after their time at TCU. Later in life, he worked on his family's ranch and enjoyed spending time with his horses.
Dana graduated from Weatherford High School with the class of 1976 and attended Texas Tech University, where he made lifelong friends.
Dana married Wendy White on September 1st, 1984, and they had two children, Zack and Rachel. Dana and Wendy were married for 29 years before Wendy passed away. In 2019, Dana met Martha Leiss and fell in love. They were engaged to be married on November 21st, 2020.
Dana's humor, faith, and love had an enormous impact on everyone he knew. He was the sweetest man, and we are all incredibly fortunate to have known him.
Dana was preceded in death by his wife, Wendy White Bellenger; father and mother, Howard and Helen Bellenger; sister, Joan Milburn and husband, Albert; and many other beloved family members.
Survivors: Son, Zack Bellenger of Weatherford; daughter, Rachel Cain and husband, Jay, of Charlotte, NC; fiancée, Martha Leiss of Irving; nephews, Scott Milburn, and Doug Milburn, both of Arlington; in-laws, Bob, Carolynn, and Anita White all of Weatherford; and a host of loving family and friends.