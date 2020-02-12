|
|
Dana Jo "Dusty" Williams FORT WORTH--Dana Jo Dusty" Williams was born in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 30, 1953, to the late Wayne B Williams and Doris Williams Crowder. SERVICE: According to her wishes, a private memorial service for immediate family is planned. MEMORIALS: Always a great lover of animals, contributions in Dusty's name may be made to the Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 East Lancaster, Fort Worth TX 76103. Dusty graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1971 and over time earned degrees in business, marketing, and accounting from Tarrant County College in Texas. Her career consisted of management positions for Zondervan Publishing and Family Bookstores in Chicago, Ill., Southland Corporation in Dallas Texas, and Burger Street Corporation in Fort Worth, Texas. Her favorite position was in field representation because she liked meeting and representing people. Those who knew her would say Dusty lived "out loud" with a quick wit, a contagious laugh and a heart of pure gold. Following a brief and acutely painful battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma she died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, and "will live in the house of the Lord forever." SURVIVORS: She will be missed by many family members, co-workers and friends but never more than by those who survive her, sister, Donita, husband, Mike McDonald, Boston, Mass.; nieces, Mikee Smythe, husband, Michael, and daughters, Sophie and Sadie, of Dallas, Texas, and Mindee Metz, husband, Derek, and sons, Bennett and Andrew in Fort Collins, Colo.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020