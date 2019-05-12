|
Dane Patrick Weese FORT WORTH--Dane Weese, a longtime resident of Fort Worth, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Dane was born Sept. 7, 1971, in Bad Kreuznach, West Germany. He graduated from Western Hills High School, Class of 1989. Dane was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Weese of Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Dana Weese; grandchildren, Bryden and Shawna Lankford, all of Waxahachie; mother, Sandra Weese of Fort Worth; sister, Kelly Connor; brother-in-law, Michael Connor; niece, Kinsey Connor; and nephew, Kasen Connor, all of Keller.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019