|
|
Danel A. Gillard RICHLAND HILLS--Danel A. Gillard, 94, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 p.m. Friday, prior to the service. MEMORIALS: May be made to City Point United Methodist Church, 7301 Glenview Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180; Salvation Army, P.O. Box 50788, Fort Worth, TX; or a . Danel was born Dec. 8, 1924, to Samuel B. and Lillian Patterson Gillard in Longview, Texas. He graduated from Carter-Riverside High School and attended North Texas University, but his passion to learn led him on many paths. He and his wife, Doris, were blessed with two daughters, Dayna Burton and Denise Overby (Larry); seven granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Danel was preceded in death by his parents; sister; and granddaughter, Rachel. SURVIVORS: Wife of 71 years, Doris; daughters, Dayna and Denise (Larry); six granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019