Dani Bailey Reynolds ARLINGTON--Dani Bailey Reynolds passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home in Arlington, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Galbreath-Pickard Funeral Chapel, 913 N. Elm St. Weatherford. Dani was born in Weatherford, Texas, to the late Lewis Reagan and Gertrude Ford Bailey on Saturday, May 1, 1943. She graduated from Weatherford High School in 1961, and from The University of Texas at Austin in January, 1965. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. Dani married Robert W. Reynolds in 1966 in Houston, Texas. They had two children, Rodman Ford Reynolds of Everett, Wash., and Jay Lincoln Reynolds of Dallas. Other survivors include Rodman's wife, Shannon, and children, Hendrix Mason and Pepper Mline. In 1980, Dani, Bob and children moved to San Marino, Calif. Dani became active in the San Marino Guild in support of Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, and was a founding director of the Huntington Collection, a thrift shop, in support of the Huntington Senior Care Network. Dani and Bob returned to Texas in 1995 where she was employed by American Airlines until her retirement in 2003. An enthusiastic patriot, Dani became a member of the Lucretia Council Cochran Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2007. Dani was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2010, and has been dealing with a gradual decline in her health since that time. SURVIVORS: Husband of 53 years, Robert Reynolds; son, Rodman Ford Reynolds and wife, Shannon; son, Jay Lincoln Reynolds; grandson, Hendrix Mason Reynolds; and granddaughter, Pepper Mline Reynolds.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019