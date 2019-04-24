|
Daniel Anthony Blume BENBROOK--Daniel Anthony Blume, 67, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 20, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. Dan was born and raised in Superior, Wis. He took a job with the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1976, later transferred to Minneapolis, Minn., and then transferred to Fort Worth in 1995 with BNSF Railroad and retired in 2011. SURVIVORS: Wife, Ruth Ann Crawford-Blume and stepdaughter, Jennifer Crawford of Fort Worth; mother, Mary Blume of Superior, Wis.; sister, Bonnie Chase and husband, Jim, of Minong, Wis.; nephews, Ryan Chase and Aaron Chase and wife, Kjersten, of Superior, Wis.; and brother, Jim Blume of Wisconsin. Dan will be thoroughly missed by all.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019