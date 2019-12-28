|
Daniel Barboza Sanchez FORT WORTH--Daniel Barboza Sanchez, 88, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Daniel was born Aug. 14, 1931, in Acuna, Mexico, to Fermin and Victoria Barboza. Daniel made Fort Worth his home in 1970. He was a hardworking man who provided for his family through many means that included working as a truck driver, carpenter, handyman, and a mechanic. Daniel will always be remembered as a loving family man who adored his grandchildren. He will be greeted in Heaven by parents, Fermin and Victoria Barboza; brothers, Pablo Barboza, Diego Barboza and Elimeleth Barboza; sister, Emma Gallegos; and two great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Wife of 59 years, Julia Barboza; children, Daniel Barboza and wife, Guillerrmina, Juan Barboza, Raymond Barboza and wife, Ana, Eva Flores and husband, Luis, Maria Barnard and husband, Jason, Anna Leanos and husband, Armando, and Sindi Barboza; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Lopez; multiple nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019