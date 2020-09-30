1/
Daniel Bermudez
1931 - 2020
Daniel Bermudez
July 2, 1931 - September 25, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Daniel Bermudez, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in his home. He was preceded in death by his son, Eduardo & wife, Sulema Bermudez,
FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Lane, Keller, Texas, 76248. Afterwards, escorted to Laurel Land for final rest. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Laurel Land, 7100 Crowley Road, south Fort Worth, Texas, 76134. A catered reception will be hosted during the time of visitation.
Daniel was born in 1931 in Brownsville, Texas. He graduated from Brownsville High Class of 1951. He immediately joined the Air Force and made it his career of 26 years. Daniel was married to Sulema for 64 years, high school sweethearts and missed her dearly. He was a devoted father/family man, solider, and friend.
Daniel is survived by his son, Jaime Bermudez and wife, Angie; daughter, Lisette B. Short and husband, Jim; daughter-in-law Bernadette Bermudez; 7 grandchildren, Rio Daniel Bermudez, Dante, Micah, Maya, Jimmy Jr., Quentin, and Aidan; 2 step grandchildren, Carlos and Ralph; 1 Great-Grandchild Alayah.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
